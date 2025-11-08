Two people rescued from house fire in Woodstock

Two people were rescued from a house fire in Woodstock Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two residents were rescued from a house fire in Woodstock Saturday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the 100 block of E. Todd Avenue in Woodstock at 7:42 a.m. Saturday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters found smoke showing from a single-story residence when they arrived. They went into the house and found two occupants inside who were “unable to exit on their own due to limited mobility,” Vucha said.

Crews were able to safely get the occupants out of the house. They were evaluated by paramedics but declined further treatment or transport.

The fire was upgraded to a working fire when fire crews arrived, which prompted additional agencies to respond. But crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes and limit it to a bedroom. “The final units cleared the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m.,” Vucha said.

The house is still habitable while it’s being repaired but the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District is investigating cause of the fire, Vucha said.

“The District reminds residents to use caution when utilizing extension cords and portable power strips. Avoid overloading circuits and ensure cords are in good condition without frays or damage. Extension cords should be used temporarily and never as permanent wiring,” Vucha said.