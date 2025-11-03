McHenry County College student injured in class

A student at McHenry County College was injured on campus Monday afternoon, calling in emergency responders, according to the school’s communications department.

In response to an inquiry about online reports indicating the student suffered a “traumatic injury” and that the Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue Department responded, a college officials confirmed only that “we do have a student who was injured in a class this afternoon.”

Christina Haggerty, public information officer for MCC, added: “The health, safety, and well-being of this student is our utmost priority, and we are waiting for additional updates at this time.”

Officials from the Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue Department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

