Richmond-Burton, Hampshire reach 30 wins, claim regional titles: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton def. Genoa-Kingston 28-26, 25-23: At Genoa, Lanee Cooley recorded 20 digs as the Rockets (30-7) reached 30 wins for the second year in a row with a tight, two-set win over the Cogs in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional championship.

R-B, winners of back-to-back regional titles, will face Montini at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional semifinal.

Dani Hopp had 10 kills, eight digs and a block, Sophia Komar had seven kills, Josie Franckowiak had two aces, 22 assists and five digs and Daniella Mazzola had five kills for R-B. Zoe Freund added three aces, two kills, seven digs and a block, Malorie Komar had two aces and seven digs and Reagan Wisniewski had two kills and a block.

Burlington Central def. IC Catholic 25-16, 25-17: At Burlington, Haidyn Schatz recorded nine kills and six digs as the Rockets (19-15) claimed their second regional title in a row with a two-set win at the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional final.

The Rockets will face Chicago Resurrection at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 3A IC Catholic Sectional semifinal.

Peyton Strout had eight kills and three blocks, Ainsley Wilson had seven kills and a block and Tiernan Naus added 14 assists for Central. Keaton Campbell had five digs and two aces and Lexi Yanez had 10 digs.

Hampshire def. Rockford Guilford 18-25, 25-22, 28-26: At Rockford, the Whip-Purs (30-5) rallied after dropping the first set to the Vikings to claim the Class 4A Guilford Regional championship, the program’s second straight regional title and third in the past four seasons.

Hampshire will face Mundelein at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 4A Hampshire Sectional semifinal.

Marian Central def. Christian Heritage Academy 25-23, 22-25, 25-14: At South Beloit, the Hurricanes (10-27) captured their first regional championship since 2016 with a three-set victory.

Marian Central wins their first regional in 9 years tonight!!



A hard 3 set battle that ends with a victory! Super proud of this team as they advance!!@nwherald @NWHPreps @akantecki pic.twitter.com/glgPliSV9V — Ben Bordeaux (@bbrodeaux) October 31, 2025

Marian will face MCC Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 1A Lycée Français de Chicago Sectional semifinal.

Montini def. Johnsburg 25-22, 25-18: At Lisle, the Skyhawks’ (23-14) season came to an end with a loss to Montini in the Class 2A Lisle Regional championship. Adelaide Bruns had eight kills, three blocks, 15 assists, six digs and an ace, Maddie Mays had four aces and four digs and Emerson Payne-Brennan had two blocks and four kills. Carlie Majercik had four kills and Abri Bruns had two aces and eight digs.

Libertyville def. Jacobs 29-27, 25-20: At Libertyville, the Golden Eagles (18-19) came up short in a hard-fought Class 4A Libertyville Regional final.