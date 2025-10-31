Learn to live green – and smash pumpkins – at Green Living Expo Saturday at MCC

McHenry County residents can learn about ways to live more sustainably Saturday at the Green Living Expo hosted at McHenry County College.

Dozens of local businesses and organizations will be on hand with earth-friendly products, services and educational experiences, MCC said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Expo back to the community this year,” Kim Hankins, Manager of Sustainability at MCC, said in the release. “We hope people will come to experience easy ways to incorporate sustainability into their daily lives, meet some of the area’s changemakers, and have some fun, too.”

This year’s expo will include a repair fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Experts will help participants repair lamps, mend clothes and fix bicycles, small appliances and engines, according to the release.

While the repair fair is free, all projects have to be able to be completed in less than an hour. Electronics, computer, computer screens and cellphones are not permitted, and each person is limited to three items. The repair fair is only walk-in and on a first come, first served basis.

“We’ve become a ‘throwaway’ society, where it’s often easier to send something to the landfill than to figure out how to fix it,” Hankins said in the release. “The Repair Fair offers a unique, money-saving opportunity to reduce waste by having a variety of items repaired quickly and efficiently. We’re extremely grateful to the small business owners who have volunteered their time to fix these items for free.”

The McHenry County Department of Health is hosting a pumpkin smash compost event during the expo, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the composting container is full.

People can bring pumpkins, gourds, mums and cornstalks for composting. Painted pumpkins are accepted but people need to remove non-biodegradable decorations including candles, glow sticks, ribbons and googly eyes, the health department said.

There will be a variety of exhibits at the expo, including a special exhibit this year from Chicago’s Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. A large fish tank with native fish, an interactive watershed exhibit and old and new electric cars, including a 1978 Volkswagen bus that was retrofitted to be electric and a 2025 Volkswagen Electric Buzz, will be there, according to the release.

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry County College gym and parking lot B, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

It is free and open to the public, and college officials said the event would be carbon neutral for the first time. Hankins said MCC calculated how many carbon credits were needed to offset the expo’s impact and contracted with the Land Conservancy of McHenry County to buy urban forest carbon credits.

For more information, visit the green expo website, follow the @green_living_expo Instagram page or contact the MCC Sustainability Center at 815-479-7765.