Addi Smith records 1,000th career assist, Prairie Ridge wins regional title over Crystal Lake South

Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith sets the ball during the IHSA Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The four Mylar balloons − a numeral one and three zeroes – hovered next to a smiling Addi Smith like one of the Prairie Ridge senior setter’s perfectly lofted passes.

A lot of assists deserve a lot of love, and Smith received it after her pin-point passing, a relentless attack and a gritty defensive effort led the Wolves to a 25-9, 25-12 win over Crystal Lake South in the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional final Thursday night.

At match’s end, after Smith’s 26 assists gave her 1,000 in only her second varsity season, her team surprised her with shiny balloons, a homemade sign with pictures and a bouquet of flowers.

Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith celebrates her 1,000 career assist after Prairie Ridge defeated Crystal Lake South in the IHSA Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Prairie Ridge coach Leah Groat said more than 700 of Smith’s assists have come this season. Smith set last season and sometimes played right side, but she has been the exclusive operator of the Wolves’ 5-1 offense this season.

“She’s played every minute and every point of every match we’ve played this season,” Groat said after Prairie Ridge (29-7) advanced to the Carmel Sectional in Mundelein, where the Wolves will play Grayslake Central (24-11) in Tuesday’s second semifinal, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Last year we did like a modified 5-1, so I would set from the front row,” said Smith, whose 5-foot-10 frame makes her a formidable net presence too. “It’s fun [setting]. I like getting to make decisions in crucial moments, and also I just think it’s fun to get all of my teammates’ success, instead of me getting success.”

Smith has plenty of options, even though the Wolves have played the past two weeks without Missouri commit Maizy Agnello, who injured her ankle in a match in the Huntley tournament. Groat said she isn’t sure if Agnello will be back this season.

Adeline Grider slammed 12 kills against Crystal Lake South (13-17) and ended the match with a rocket that landed at the foot of a Gator.

Prairie Ridge's Adeline Grider (left) hits the ball past the block of Crystal Lake South's Sedona Semradek (center) and Nora Wiggs (right) during the IHSA Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“She was incredible tonight,” Groat said of Grider.

Sonora Bekere added four kills for the Wolves, while Abby Smith (Addi’s fraternal twin), Harleigh Serpico and Ava Bell each had three.

“They spread out everything,” said junior outside hitter Bobbi Wire, who led Crystal Lake South’s attack with eight kills. “There’s not just one good player. They’re all good at swinging, and they all have different shots. And their defense was just on it today. You have to give them all the credit. They really wanted it, and you could see it. They really did earn it.”

Crystal Lake South's Bobbi Wire (right) hits the ball into the block of Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith (center) and Harleigh Serpico (right) during the IHSA Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Wire’s kill and Layla Addison’s ace, which tipped the net, staked the Gators to a 2-0 lead in the opening set. But Grider’s kill started a 4-0 run, which also included an ace from Tegan Vrbancic, and the Wolves never relinquished the lead.

The Gators played a tighter second set but never led. Lauren Bruce’s serving got the Wolves an early lead, and their defense continually had answers for their opponent’s attack. Vrbancic had 10 digs, Kaelin Bacak added eight, Addi Smith had six, and Bell contributed five.

South coach Jorie Fontana didn’t think her team played poorly. The Gators had only two seniors, Anna Hougas and Madelyn Cook.

“If you look at the first seven points [of the match], they were out of control,” Fontana said. “I think the volleyball [for both teams] was high-IQ, good volleyball, even though the score looks different – every rally, going back and forth, the swings that both sides were having, the digs.”

Prairie Ridge swept South during the regular season, winning the second matchup only seven days ago on the Gators’ home court and without the 6-1 Agnello, who had a school-record 483 kills as a sophomore last season.

“We have a ton of talent in our program, and the girls have stepped up,” Groat said. “People have played different positions, and it’s nice to see them really come together and have such success down a really incredible player. It’s been a total team effort.”

Agnello has been cheering on her teammates from the bench.

“We know that we have lots of talented people, and even if she’s not on the court she’s always supporting us on the bench,” Addi Smith said. “We have so many talented options. If we can trust everyone to do their part, we have the strength to get us far in the postseason.”

Crystal Lake South's Nora Wiggs sets the all during the IHSA Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship volleyball match against Prairie Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Joanna Kruzolek added four kills for South. Captain Nora Wiggs had 10 assists and 11 digs, and Addison had five digs.

“[Prairie Ridge] was extra scrappy tonight, which was good for them,” Fontana said. “For us, it was a learning experience.”