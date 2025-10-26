McHenry County candidates can file for 2026 primary election Monday. Which seats are up and who’s in them?

A voter leaves the McHenry County Election Center after voting on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County, Filing for the March 2026 primary election starts Monday, Oct. 27. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Candidates running for McHenry County offices – including several countywide offices, half the County Board and precinct committeepeople – can file petitions at the county building starting Monday. Here’s what to know.

What offices are up?

Four countywide offices and half the seats on the County Board are up in next year’s election, for which the primary is March 17. All of the countywide incumbents are Republicans, as are seven of the nine County Board members seeking reelection. The GOP has a 15-3 supermajority on the board. The countywide positions on the ballot – all held by incumbents seeking reelection – are:

sheriff; incumbent Robb Tadelman

treasurer; incumbent Donna Kurtz

clerk-recorder; incumbent Joe Tirio

regional superintendent of schools; incumbent Diana Hartmann

What about the County Board?

Nine of the board’s 18 seats will be on the ballot next year, and all those incumbents also have said they’ll run for reelection. Here’s a look at their districts: