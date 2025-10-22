Man seriously injured in crash with tractor near Hebron

A man was severely injured when his vehicle collided with a tractor near Hebron Monday.

The man was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey westbound on Thayer Road he it collided with the Ecolo-Tiger 875 disk ripper that was attached to a Case 620 tractor traveling eastbound, according to preliminary findings of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday west of Route 47 and south of Hebron, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday news release.

The Honda driver, a Hebron man, 36, had to extricated from the severely damaged car and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was listed in serious condition.

The tractor driver, a 78-year-old Hebron man, was uninjured, police said.

The Honda driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

The sheriff’s office, McHenry County Conservation District Police, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire Protection District and Wonder Lake Fire Protection District all responded.