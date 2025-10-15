Huntley soccer finishes FVC play unbeaten: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Huntley 2, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, Daiven Trivedi and Joe Lengle each scored as the Red Raiders finished as the undefeated Fox Valley Conference champions at 9-0.

Ethan Knaus made three saves for Huntley (12-1-3) in the shutout. Cody Hammer and Finley Williams had assists.

Crystal Lake Central 3, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, Nick Pagonis, Roman Vences and Alfredo Rojas scored for the Tigers in the FVC victory. Chase Lemke made five saves for Central (12-5-3, 7-2).

Crystal Lake South 3, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Dustin Banner, Josh Moreno and Will Witak scored goals to lead the Gators in the FVC win. Noah Dunteman had seven saves for South (10-9-1, 4-5).

Cary-Grove 3, Jacobs 2: At Cary, Jack Donoghue scored twice as the Trojans scored all three of their goals in the first half to beat the Golden Eagles for their first FVC victory. Gerardo Garcia also scored, and Angel Apaez made seven saves for C-G (2-18-1, 1-8-0).

Richmond-Burton 9, Antioch 0: At Richmond, Trey Maziarz scored five goals and Nick Kyes added a hat trick to go with three assists in nonconference win for the Rockets. Johann Boentges added one goal, Brayden Mumbower chipped in with three assists and Dave Gardner had two assists for R-B (14-7).

Girls volleyball

Hampshire d. Crystal Lake South 21-25, 25-14, 25-17: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs (25-5, 14-1) rallied to beat the Gators after dropping the first set. With the win, Hampshire remained in first place in the FVC with three matches remaining, one win ahead of Huntley and Prairie Ridge.

Layla Addison had 19 digs to lead South (10-11, 7-8), Nora Wiggs had 21 assists and Bobbi Wire had 11 kills and two aces. Joanna Kruzolek added seven kills.

Burlington Central d. McHenry, 25-16, 25-18: At Burlington, senior Haidyn Schatz had five kills and 12 digs to lead the Rockets in the FVC win. Ainsley Wilson added eight kills and Tiernan Naus dished out 11 assists for Central (15-11, 7-8). Kaylis Bonni, Jocelynn Villegas and Teague Wings had three kills each for McHenry (9-22, 0-15).

Crystal Lake Central d. Jacobs, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23: At Algonquin, a pair of freshmen led the Tigers in the win over the Eagles in their FVC match. Clara Dobbertin had 10 kills and nine digs and Katie Piech dished out 30 assists for Central (17-14, 8-6). Gianna Coletti had 28 assists, a kill and seven digs, and Layla Merlin added nine kills for Jacobs (15-17, 6-9).

Dundee-Crown d. Cary-Grove, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25: At Cary, the Chargers beat the Trojans for the second time this season to improve to 9-16 and 4-10 in the FVC.

South Beloit d. Alden-Hebron, 25-19, 25-16: At Hebron, the Sobos defeated the Giants in a Northeastern Conference match.

Boys cross country

Richmond-Burton Corn Maze Race: At Richmond, Hampshire captured the team title with 20 points. The host Rockets had the top three finishers, including meet champion Gavin McInnis. Ryan McClellan took second and Ethan Ehrenkaufer finished third. Harvard’s Cesar Solorio took fifth and Hampshire’s Jaylen Person was fifth.

Girls cross country

Richmond-Burton Corn Maze Race: At Richmond, Hampshire completed the sweep by winning the girls race with 20 points. Khloe Lundy took the No. 1 spot for R-B. Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins was second.