Car crashes into Metra train in Fox River Grove

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a Metra train on Oct. 13, 2025 at the intersection of Route 14 and Algonquin Road in Fox River Grove. (Photo provided by Fox River Grove Fire Protection District)

A car crashed into a Metra train Monday morning at the same intersection as the deadly 1995 bus and train crash in Fox River Grove that occurred 30 years ago this month.

The Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded to a call just before 11 a.m. Monday to the railroad crossing on Algonquin Road for a reported crash.

First responders arrived to an inbound Metra commuter train, stopped at the road crossing, and a midsized SUV with moderate damage that had collided with the train on the north side of the tracks, spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The “elderly female” driver, who was the only occupant, exited the car before first responders arrived and reported minor injuries, Vucha said. She was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington. No injuries were reported by train crew and passengers.

Firefighters and police worked to ensure safety for those around the scene. Trains were delayed “for an extended period” while the scene was being investigated and cleared, Vucha said in the release.

“The incident occurred at the same intersection as the 1995 bus-train crash that deeply impacted our community 30 years ago,” Fire Chief Robert Kreher said in the release. “Thankfully, this was a relatively low-speed impact, and we’re grateful the outcome today was not more serious.”

In that crash, a school bus that failed to clear the tracks was struck by an oncoming train while waiting at a red light, killing seven teens on the bus.

The Fox River Grove Police Department and the Metra Police Department are investigating the crash, Vucha said.