Search resumes for missing boater in Fox Lake

Officials restarted a search Tuesday morning for a boater who went missing after a sharp turn threw him from the craft he was test driving on Fox Lake Monday, near Antioch on the Chain O’ Lakes.

According to Christopher Covelli from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, two men were test-driving a boat Monday afternoon when the driver took a turn too fast, throwing both men from the boat. One man was rescued by a passing boat, but was injured trying to get back on the out-of-control boat as it circled. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The missing man was operating it at the time of the incident and was also the person considering its purchase, Covelli said, addeding neither man was wearing a life vest.

Searchers are currently staging in the area of Captain’s Quarters, 38283 North Bolton Place, Antioch.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance on the scene to the Antioch Fire Protection District and Illinois Department of Natural Resources who are leading the search and investigation, he added.