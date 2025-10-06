Man accused of breaking into Harvard home armed and masked is charged with burglary, gun offenses

A man who already is headed to prison for a residential burglary conviction made a first appearance before a McHenry County judge on the same charge related to an alleged Harvard theft.

John P. Walker, 20, of Belvidere, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; residential burglary; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; and theft of more than $500, according to an indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien argued for Walker’s pretrial detention in the county jail, saying that he is dangerous.

About 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, O’Brien said, Walker and another man wearing black ski masks were burglarizing a home when the owners came home. Walker and the other man ran out of the house, and one of the homeowners ran after them, prompting Walker to discharge a weapon, O’Brien said. He is not accused of shooting it in the person’s direction, according to documents.

Walker and the other man, who is not yet in custody, are accused of stealing a humidor, a laptop, a Social Security card, a passport and a credit card, according to the indictment. Walker allegedly used the stolen credit card, which connected him to the alleged burglary, O’Brien said.

In Boone County, Walker has been convicted of residential burglary and sentenced to eight years in prison, records show. Records show Walker committed the Boone County offenses after the alleged Harvard burglary.

Walker also has pending cases in Winnebago County on charges of unlawful possession and discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and violation of sex offender registry, records in Winnebago court show.

Likely given Walker is already headed to prison, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger agreed to the detention.

In announcing Walker’s detention, Judge Cynthia Lamb said he “has an inability to stay out of people’s residences.”

It was unclear Thursday whether Walker would remain in the McHenry County jail or be taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is due in a McHenry County courtroom for arraignment Oct. 14.