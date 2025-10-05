Riding on the water: Boats made to look like luxury cars now available to rent on Chain

The Barbie World car is one of at least five water boat cars Chicago-based Luxury Jet Cars LLC put in at Port of Blarney on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The company plans to lease the boats - made to look like luxury brand autos - into October and then next year on the Chain O' Lakes (Janelle Walker)

As long as weekend forecasts stay pleasantly warm, boaters are expected to remain on the Chain O’ Lakes past the end of the normal boating season and into October.

The people behind Luxury Jet Cars hope the extra boating season gives people looking to rent a boat into the fall time to check out one of their models.

The Barbie World car is one of at least five water boat cars Chicago-based Luxury Jet Cars LLC put in at Port of Blarney on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The company plans to lease the boats - made to look like luxury brand autos - into October and then next year on the Chain O' Lakes. Former Chicago Bulls player and coach, Bill Cartwright, came along for its first launch. (Janelle Walker)

The boats are based on a personal watercraft, jet-type engine and made to look like high-end luxury cars: Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and Bugatti.

But don’t let the design fool you. No one has taken their $100,000 car and made it into a boat.

“You can’t drive them on land,” said Matt Cannon, safety officer for the Chicago-based company. “The wheels are fiberglass. But it is the shell of a high-end automobile.”

Boats made to look like known luxury car brands are not new, said Mike Missak. He runs the PWC Chain Gang Facebook group, connecting personal watercraft owners on the Chain O’ Lakes and does the marketing for Lake Villa-based Nielsen Enterprises.

“They are all the rage down south, in Florida, Miami, Tampa, in Dubai. The guts are jet skis they have put bodies on to look like luxury cars,” Missak said. “It is an attention getter.”

While Missak is not associated with the Luxury Jet Cars people, he was interested in what they planned to bring here.

Chicago-based Luxury Jet Cars LLC put in at Port of Blarney on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The company plans to lease the boats - made to look like luxury brand autos - into October and then next year on the Chain O' Lakes (Janelle Walker)

The designs are not completely new to the Chain O’ Lakes, Missak added. A boat fitted to look like a pickup truck has been around for a few years, and this season there was a pontoon outfitted like a semi truck.

“It is very niche,” Cannon said of the boat type, noting that driving the jet cars is more like riding a jet ski using pedals instead of hand controls.

Kennisha Copeland of Chicago is co-owner of the jet car enterprise . They’d planned to launch the boat rental service in Lake Michigan, Copeland said, but only because she didn’t know about the lakes in northern Illinois.

The boats do well in shallow waters like the Chain, as opposed to the choppiness watercraft can find on Lake Michigan.

“This is perfect,” she said Thursday as the boats got test drives at Port of Blarney in Antioch.

The boats will stay there until the season is definitely over, will go down to Florida for the winter and will be available for rental beginning in the spring, Copeland said.