NAMIWalks family festival, walk Saturday to help fund ‘living room,’ ER alternative for mental health crises

NAMI of McHenry County Executive Director Abbey Nicholas participates in the NAMIWalks 2024 with husband Kyle and their two children. (Photo provided by NAMI of McHenry County)

The National Alliance for Mental Illness – McHenry County hosts its annual NAMIWalks Saturday, an event that also includes a festival and the largest mental health resource fair of the year.

The family-friendly event for all ages runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Emricson Park in Woodstock.

The free event includes a family festival featuring face painting, balloon animals, a park, therapy dogs, crafts, music, raffles, food trucks and more, and culminates with a 1.8-mile walk to raise awareness and funds for mental health services in the community.

The resource fair includes information from 40 vendors.

Participants are “invited to become part of a community committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness and advocating for those affected by it,” a NAMI McHenry County news release said. “The walk is a chance to honor individuals who have struggled with mental health conditions and show support for their families. With a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, this event promotes physical wellness and fosters connection and understanding among participants.”

Abbey Nicholas, NAMI McHenry County’s executive director, said this year’s NAMIWalks will raise funds for a “Living Room” program in McHenry County.

“In McHenry County, too many of our neighbors in crisis are left with only two options – struggling alone or going to the emergency room; the Living Room program gives our community a safe, supportive alternative where people can find hope, connection and real help in their moment of need," Nicholas said.

A Living Room is a nonclinical, community-based mental health crisis alternative to the emergency room.

“Staffed by recovery support specialists, [people with lived experience] these centers offer a safe, calm, and homelike environment where individuals in crisis can receive peer support, learn wellness strategies, and access further resources,” according to the release.

Funds raised allows the Living Room program to be offered free of charge to those it serves.

Established in other Illinois communities and recognized by the Illinois Department of Human Services, a Living Room program space features furniture like couches and chairs designed to be nonclinical and inviting. Guests can talk through their feelings and develop strategies to manage their symptoms and recovery.

Staff of the Living Room help connect guests with appropriate community resources such as therapists, psychiatrists or primary care providers. All services are typically free and available to adults without the need for an appointment or insurance. An assessment by a mental health professional or trained staff ensures the guest’s safety upon entry and before departure.

NAMI McHenry County provides free mental health support. All support, education and advocacy services are provided by trained individuals from all walks of life, according to the release. Everyone at NAMI McHenry County has direct lived experience with mental illness.

For more information and to register for NAMIWalks, go to namiwalks.org/mchenrycounty. More on NAMI McHenry County can be found at namimch.org.