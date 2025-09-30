1st Lakewood park opens with accessible playgrounds, pickleball, soccer, trails and more

Charlotte Krause glides past the playground while playing on the zip line on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the playground at Crystal Lake Parks District’s new Lakewood Meadows Park. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake Park District’s first park in Lakewood opened last month featuring playgrounds with Americans with Disabilities Act-friendly equipment.

The 10-acre Lakewood Meadows park, located at 6904 Haligus Road, is just south of the village of Lakewood Public Works facility. The village donated the land to the Crystal Lake Park District to develop the park.

Multiple grants helped fund the roughly $4.6 million park, including a $600,000 grant from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. A $162,000 grant from GameTime, Cunningham Recreation and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association also was awarded that will help fund equipment for two playgrounds.

[ See more photos of Lakewood's new park ]

Pickleball courts, shelters, grills, a splash pad, a basketball court, soccer fields, a pollinator garden and walking trails all featured, said Amy Olson, Crystal Lake Park District manager of park planning and development.

Two playgrounds cater to different age groups: one is for kids ages 2 to 5, and the other is geared toward kids ages 5 to 12. Each playground has Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible features, including a merry-go-round and chair swings, Olson said.

The name of the new park, Lakewood Meadows, was submitted by Lakewood resident Diane Ayers for the park district’s “Name Your Park” contest. The winning name was officially adopted after a public vote and approval by the Crystal Lake park board last year.

The splash pad at the new park had a rough start, closing down earlier this mont for the rest of the season because of a water main break. The break caused a boil order to be issued to multiple homes in Lakewood, which was lifted on Sept. 14, according to a village Facebook post.

Since officials didn’t know what caused the break, the park district and the village decided to close the splash pad for the rest of the year, Olson said.

The park district aims to reopen the splash pad at the start of the season next year, which is typically Memorial Day weekend, Olson said. The water feature could open sooner, depending on the weather, she said.

There are still a few finishing touches that will be added to Lakewood Meadows in the coming weeks. The park district will plant over 20 trees to provide more shade, Olson said.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is expected to happen in the spring.

The park is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

Meanwhile, the renovation of Della Park in Crystal Lake is expecting a completion date just around the corner. The upgrades include new playground equipment, a challenge course, shelter, picnic tables, interpretive signage, bags game and circular stone seating area. The park district also received an OSLAD Grant for $329,000 to partially fund the project.