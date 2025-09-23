Ex-Lake in the Hills mom, accused of abducting her own child and fleeing DCFS office, gets probation

A former Lake in the Hills woman who was accused of abducting her own child was sentenced Friday to two years probation in the case.

Jessica L. Walsh, 31, pleaded guilty to child abduction, a Class 4 felony. She also was ordered to participate in parenting classes, which she had already completed before entering the plea, according to documents filed in McHenry County court .

Walsh was charged in May 2024 along with Jeffrey S. Cook, 58, the girl’s father. In August, Cook pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and was ordered to complete a parenting course before the year is up, a sentencing order said. The child abduction charge against Cook was dismissed, records show.

The couple, who now live in Elmhurst, were accused of not allowing caseworkers from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to take protective custody of their then-5-year-old daughter. Authorities said DCFS was at the time investigating allegations of abuse and neglect.

The following day, DCFS alerted the couple that the child welfare agency had a warrant for the child. They couple took take her to the DCFS office in Woodstock, but fled when caseworkers said they wanted to interview the girl without her parents present, authorities said.

The incident led to an endangered missing person alert, according to a news release issued by Woodstock police at the time. Days later, the child was found safe with Cook and Walsh at a relative’s Lake in the Hills home. The child was placed in protective custody and the couple was arrested.

Walsh also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case Friday to aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony. She was also sentenced to probation in that case. Both sentences will run concurrently.

In both cases, Walsh is ordered to refrain from any illegal drugs, marijuana or alcohol and must submit to random screens. She is not to have any interaction of an abusive or harassing nature with either child named in her cases, the order said.