New marijuana dispensary cleared to open in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake's Spark'd Dispensary is pictured after it closed unexpectedly in December 2024. (Janelle Walker)

Crystal Lake soon will be home to two marijuana dispensaries again as another company will take over the shuttered Spark’d location nine months after it abruptly closed.

A new dispensary called Silver Jade got the green light Tuesday from the Crystal Lake City Council to operate out of the building at 330 N. Route 31, where the Spark’d dispensary used to be. Spark’d closed suddenly in December after operating for about a year.

Crystal Lake planning and zoning commissioners earlier this month unanimously approved a special-use permit to operate a dispensary at that location. Silver Jade will joins Ivy Hall as the other cannabis purveyor in town.

The building still is owned by a group called 330N LLC that includes real estate agent Tony Bellino and 280E LLC, a corporation owned by Bryan and Zachary Zises. The Ziseses also own Dispensary 33 and the Spark’d Richmond location, and they owned the former Crystal Lake Spark’d store.

Silver Jade is a new company that was one of 35 entities to win a state conditional adult-use dispensing license in the social equity criteria lottery in 2023, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Omar Fakhouri of Mint Cannabis represented Silver Jade at the City Council meeting as a consultant. Mint Cannabis is a dispensary chain with locations in states including Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Missouri. There is one Illinois location in Willowbrook, which Fakhouri owns, he said at the planning and zoning meeting.

City Council members were receptive to the new business coming in as long as owners comply with all of the city’s conditions.

Deb Parquette, business owner of the neighboring Purrfect Cat Rescue, raised concerns at the planning and zoning meeting about smells and smoking on-site.

The city prohibits marijuana consumption on-site. Fakhouri assured that operators have “zero tolerance” for that.

It’s not clear when the new dispensary will be opening.