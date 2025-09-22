MCC student awarded full tuition for University Center as 1st recipient of new scholarship

The Friends of McHenry County Foundation has awarded David Almanza Medrano with the Ervin J. LeCoque University Center Scholarship, which provides him with full tuition to complete his bachelor’s degree through the University Center in Woodstock. Picture from left are Christina Haggerty, chief advancement and marketing officer; Louise LeCoque; Almanza Medrano; Kailley Harmon, executive director of the University Center; Daniela Broderick, chief academic officer; and Brian DiBona, executive director of the Friends of MCC Foundation. (Photo provided by McHenry County )

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation has awarded David Almanza Medrano the Ervin J. LeCoque University Center Scholarship, which provides him with full tuition to complete his bachelor’s degree through the University Center in Woodstock.

The Aurora University Woodstock Center on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. McHenry County College recently announced a plan to purchase the building and launch a new University Center at the site. The University Center will give local students the ability to obtain a bachelor’s degree from partnering universities in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Almanza Medrano will attend Roosevelt University through the University Center to pursue a degree in business. He was surprised with the scholarship announcement during a gathering at MCC with staff and scholarship founder Louise LeCoque. A celebration is being planned to honor Almanza Medrano and provide an opportunity for formal congratulations from the LeCoque family.

“I love MCC,” Almanza Medrano in a news release. “This scholarship means so much to me – I don’t know how to thank you. I’ve been through so much over the past few years, and this will change my life forever.”

Established this year, the Ervin J. LeCoque University Center Scholarship will award a full tuition to one outstanding MCC graduate each year to complete their bachelor’s degree through the University Center at MCC in Woodstock.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for most programs, supporting students who want to pursue four-year degrees without leaving McHenry County. The innovative University Center, which opened last year, partners with four-year universities to provide the closer-to-home access.

LeCoque’s widow, Louise LeCoque, was on hand for the surprise announcement.

“My husband, Erv, would be so happy right now,” she said in the release. “David is exactly the kind of student he envisioned this scholarship supporting. Erv loved MCC and always dreamed of giving students the chance to earn a bachelor’s degree right here in McHenry County. I wish he were here to see his dream come true.”

McHenry County College President Clint Gabbard cuts the ribbon on the McHenry County College University Center in Woodstock Aug. 1, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Ervin LeCoque was described in the release as “a devoted community leader and advocate for education” who had a “lifelong commitment to educational access and local development.”

For more information about the University Center at MCC, visit mchenry.edu/ucenter.