Victory Dance at McHenry VFW marks end of WWII, celebrates era’s sound and moves

Couples line up to learn how to swing dance at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum's Victory Dance Saturday, Sept. 13, at the McHenry VFW Post 4600. (Janelle Walker)

Bob Frenz remembers when his grandparents would go dancing at – if his memory is correct – the Hog Wrassle near one of Crystal Lake’s beaches.

His wife, Chris Frenz, said she remembers going ballroom dancing too, “when we were first married, up in Wisconsin,” or, years later, country line dancing at the Cadillac Ranch in Bartlett.

Chris and Bob Frenz, both 80 of Crystal Lake, were among the couples at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum's Victory Dance Saturday, Sept. 13, at the McHenry VFW Post 4600. (Janelle Walker)

The Frenzes – both 80 now – were among nearly 50 couples who came out on a recent Saturday night for the McHenry VFW Post 4600’s Victory Dance. Put on by the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum, the dance recognized the 80th anniversary of World War II ending.

The era-appropriate music came from The Yorkville Big Band, and Mary Kanter and Matt Kovar were on hand to teach a few group lessons in swing dance.

“Swing dancing was invented by Arthur Murray’s dance studio ... as a more-acceptable Lindy Hop,” Kanter said.

The Lindy Hop, with its lifts and aerial moves “was a little over the top,” Kovar said. Swing, he added, has similarities to the cha-cha and fox trot so were a little more acceptable to traditional dancers.

Kanter and dance partner Kovar started swing dancing just six years ago. The couple now teach the dance style at McHenry County College – and know the places they can go to dance too.

Mary Kanter and Matt Kovar offered swing dance lessons before the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum's Victory Dance Saturday, Sept. 13, at the McHenry VFW Post 4600. The couple also teaches swing dancing at McHenry County College. (Janelle Walker)

“We go dancing four nights a week” between lessons and for themselves, Kanter said.

Others at the VFW dance said they remembered going to WWII – or at least post-war – dances with family members.

Betty Jo Hausermann, 84, and her daughters all came from Marengo for the VFW dance. She remembers going with her parents to dance halls growing up. “I would watch my mom and dad. I’d be sitting off to the side, listening.”

Her daughter, Diana, said she remembers her parents dancing to the big band sound too, and hiring a band to play at one of their anniversary parties.

Her husband died in 2023, so Hausermann didn’t have a partner at the recent dance and doubted some of the other wives would share their dance partner.

The Yorkville Big Band played at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum's Victory Dance Saturday, Sept. 13, at the McHenry VFW Post 4600. The band plays once a month at the Yorkville VFW. (Janelle Walker)

“I am looking for a guy willing to go dance,” she said. “This music, I grew up with it. I just want to get up and move.”