Huntley to install new crosswalks, stop signs

The entrance to the Talamore of Huntley subdivision. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Huntley will install new crosswalks and stop signs along Reed Road.

Village officials said in a news release that they’re installing a new pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Reed Road and Noah Avenue.

The crossing is near the intersection of Reed and Route 47, and also close to the Kelley’s Market gas station that opened late last year.

A bike path runs along Reed Road toward the Talamore subdivision.

Huntley officials also are installing two more stop signs at the intersection of Reed and Founders Field Boulevard. That will turn the intersection into a four-way stop.

The work is part of a Reed Road resurfacing project, and the installations are expected to take place on or around Sept. 22, officials said.

“The decision to install stop signs and the pedestrian crossing follows a review by the village, which identified the need for additional traffic control at these locations to address resident concerns and improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” village officials said in the release.

Officials said the measure is meant to help pedestrians and cyclists cross Reed Road more safely at those intersections, slow traffic in the area, and reduce the risk of intersection-related collisions.

Officials asked motorists to be mindful of the changes and use caution during the transition.