Letter: PSA on electricity bills

This is a public service announcement to any of you that had recently moved or moved your mail from a post office box to your current address within the last 2 years. A situation has come to my attention and I feel it is my duty to alert any of our friends and neighbors of this matter.

Please make sure you are receiving your electric bills. One of my friends had her electric turned off on a recent hot day. The bills that she had been receiving months prior were not coming to her current address, 7 months worth. ComEd was sending the bills to her old address. Thank heavens, she was home, to pay her bill in full or it could have been a disaster.

And another of my acquaintances caught it in time, they called ComEd questioning where their bill was.

Just another thing to be aware of...

Tina Uselding

McHenry