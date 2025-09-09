Romeoville man charged after police find machete, ‘fearful’ woman in car in Wauconda: authorities

A Romeoville man has been charged with unlawful restraint after he was found with a woman with “visible injuries” and a machete in his car in Wauconda, police said.

Frank Saporito, 42, was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint, possession of a weapon as a felon, two counts of domestic battery and improper use of vehicle registration, Wauconda police said in a news release.

The arrest came after Wauconda officers observed a “suspicious male and female in the parking lot of the Jewel grocery store” at shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, police said. The woman appeared “uncomfortable” and the man was “acting erratically.”

Police said officers watched them enter a car and drove off, then pulled the car over after witnessing “multiple violations, including no headlights activated and no front license plate displayed.”

Saporito was “confrontational and uncooperative” during the traffic stop, while the woman “appeared fearful, had visible injuries, and alleged she was being held against her will,” police said in the release.

“Further investigation revealed concerning statements and evidence of domestic violence,” which prompted authorities to take Saporito into custody, police said.

At that point, the police dog Skye “indicated on the vehicle,” and a search “resulted in the recovery of a machete allegedly used to threaten the victim and a locked safe,” the release stated.

Police said they additional charges for possession of heroin “are anticipated” after a laboratory analysis of the substance recovered from the safe is completed.

The safe was searched with a warrant, and the victim was provided with assistance and support services, according to the release.