Route 47 resurfacing begins this week in and near Woodstock, south of delayed widening

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock as tree removal continues in preparation for the Route 47 construction project. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Stretches of Routes 47 and 120 in and near Woodstock will be resurfaced in the coming weeks, the city said Saturday.

The city said Route 47 from Route 176 to Cobblestone Way on the south side of town will be getting resurfaced starting the week of Sept. 2 and running through November.

That part of Route 47 is just south of the two-mile stretch of the road between Routes 120 and 14 in the heart of Woodstock that will be widened in the coming years.

Construction on the widening of that corridor – a project run by the Illinois Department of Transportation – is expected to begin next year and run through the end of 2028, city officials have said. That construction was delayed a year after bids for the widening came in millions of dollars above estimates, and the city recently hired an outside firm to help relay information to businesses and residents during the construction phase.

The city has also agreed to pay about $16 million for its share of the project costs, the bulk of which is for utility relocation. The city is trying to get state and federal assistance and grants to help cover the cost, but officials have said in a worst-case scenario, the city will issue about $11 million in bonds to cover those costs.

IDOT wants to widen Route 47 up to Charles Road north of town but funding for the northern leg of the corridor wasn’t included in the state’s funding plan for projects, according to IDOT’s website.

In addition to Route 47 resurfacing, Route 120 will be resurfaced from its terminus at Route 14 to Route 47 this fall. The stretch of Route 120 runs through much of downtown Woodstock.

The city said drivers can expect daily lane closures and flaggers during the resurfacing work and encouraged motorists to drive with caution in work zones.