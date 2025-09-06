Letter: What does the Republican Party of McHenry County think of Trump?

After the November elections, I wrote a letter to the editor concerning that election and my thoughts. Shaw Media emailed me back that they were now only taking local interest letters. So here is my local letter and it is local to not just city of but county of McHenry.

When is the Republican Party, which is the majority party in this county, going to stand up and say Trump is no longer the leader you want representing America? Will it be when this administration sends ICE agents to Harvard or Woodstock or your local hardware store or grocer?

How about National Guard troops in your neighborhood, the same guys who work in the county making a living for their family and now have to police you because Trump thinks we are all criminals if we didn’t vote for him.

Time to stand up local citizens and make a change before it’s too late. 1933 history should not be repeated!

Carl Hurtig

McHenry