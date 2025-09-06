Huntley Hootenanny is Saturday: Check for road closures

Runners step off in a previous Huntley Hootenanny 5K. The race steps off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

Roads will be closed Saturday in Huntley for the Huntley Hootenanny 5K.

The 5K steps off from the Huntley Square at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, but roads in and around the downtown area will be closed at various points.

Coral Street along with Church Street between 1st Street and Main Street will be closed all day Saturday.

Main Street between Woodstock Street and Church Street will close starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Main Street from Route 47 to Haligus Road, Ruth Road between Algonquin and Dundee-Huntley roads and Dundee-Huntley Road between Main Street and Haligus Road will close starting at 6:15 p.m.

Intersections along the route will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. and people needing to get in and out of Georgian Place during the race must use Evendale Road, police said.

The 5K steps off from the Huntley Square and runs east on Main Street before turning north on Ruth Road, then east on Algonquin Road to the bike path on the east side of the Georgian Place bike path before turning west on Main Street and back where the 5K started.

The Hootenanny raises funds for the Huntley Community School District 158 Education Foundation and provides funding for student scholarships and classroom grants for the district. Foundation officials said over 3,200 participants signed up, and about 1,600 of them are elementary school students in the district.

In addition to the 5K, participants can also just do the first mile, officials said.