Man drops gun at Crystal Lake school playground, child finds it, police say

A man was cited for possessing a firearm in a school zone after police said he dropped a gun at a Crystal Lake school playground and it was found by a child.

Police said in Friday news release that they responded to the playground at South Elementary School Tuesday.

Police said Crystal Lake resident George Kiska, who has a valid concealed carry license, dropped a firearm in his possession at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, after school had let out for the day.

Police and school officials said a child found the firearm and reported it to a parent.

“Mr. Kiska was still present at the playground with his child and retrieved the firearm from an adult when notified,” police said.

South Elementary Principal Rachael Alt said administrators filed a report with Crystal Lake police and are required by law to do so for any incident involving firearms on school property.

“While this incident took place after school hours and there was no threat to staff or students, we take any violation of our safety policies seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority,” Alt said in a message to staff and families.

Kiska was cited for possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to police.