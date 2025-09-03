Marengo official announces run for McHenry County Board

Marengo Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Marty Mohr is running for McHenry County Board, he said Tuesday.

Mohr, who also serves as the Marengo Park District board president, is seeking the Republican nomination for County Board District 8, which covers large portions of northern and western McHenry County, including all or parts of Harvard, Hebron, Richmond, Woodstock, Marengo and Spring Grove.

The seat is now held by Republican Larry Smith.

Mohr said in a news release: “My career has been dedicated to identifying and mitigating risks to ensure safety and stability. I plan to bring that same proactive approach to the McHenry County Board. My focus will be on smart fiscal policies, responsible growth and ensuring the safety of our county.”

He works as a risk management vice president for a “national utility civil construction firm,” he said.

Mohr said he is emphasizing community safety, fiscal responsibility and responsible land-use planning.

Mohr has lived in the county since 2012 and has been a GOP precinct committeeperson and secretary for the NorWest Townships Republican Committee, he said.

Mohr said he was a volunteer firefighter in Bedford Township, Michigan, from 1990 to 2002 and was president of the Lambertville Firefighters Association.

Smith, the District 8 incumbent from Harvard, said last month that he plans to run for reelection. Smith chairs the County Board’s planning, environment and development committee. Mohr and Smith are both on the McHenry County Community Development and Housing Grant Commission, and Smith serves as its vice chair.

Candidates for the 2026 election have been able to circulate nominating petitions for almost the past month. Candidate filing is Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 for the March 17 primary.