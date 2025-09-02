Woodstock Community Choir marks 10th anniversary with fundraising gala Saturday

FILE - Members of the Woodstock Community Choir sing Christmas carols during the Lighting of the Square in 2022. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Woodstock Community Choir will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a fundraising gala on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Ethereal’s ballroom space in the Old Courthouse on Woodstock’s historic city square. The gala will include musical entertainment, catered food and an auction.

The choir was founded in March 2014 by Cassandra Vohs-Demann and Jessica Neihengen. Deputing in 2015, it serves as the official choir for the city of Woodstock, performing at events like the Lighting of the Square.

As a nonprofit organization run by a volunteer board of directors, the choir is dedicated to its mission of building community through singing.

Tickets for the gala are available at woodstockcommunitychoir.org. Funds raised will assist in covering the rental of rehearsal and performance spaces, hiring musicians, purchasing music and providing registration fee scholarships to choir members in need.