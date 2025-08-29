Richmond-Burton grad, 24, killed in Spring Grove crash remembered for ‘caring heart’

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a crash late Sunday in Spring Grove as Blake Persons, 24.

An online obituary for the Spring Grove man said he enjoyed snowmobiling in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, as well as boating and fishing, and winter was his favorite season.

“Blake was known as a kindhearted young man, always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was the time he shared with his best friend – his dad. Their bond was undeniably special and rare to anyone who knew them,” according to the obituary.

Persons’ mother was “always his first call for everything good, everything bad and everything in between. He knew her love was 100% unconditional. Their relationship was one full of laughter and simple, precious moments that will be dearly missed. Blake had his mother’s heart, and the kindness we all knew him for came directly from her,” according to the obituary.

Persons was a 2019 Richmond-Burton High School graduate and had pursued a crane operating career, according to the obituary.

Spring Grove police said an officer found the wreckage of the crash about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicated that Persons was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck south on Winn Road before crossing the center line and leaving the road. The vehicle traveled south along the far ditch line and struck two telephone poles.

Persons was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The obituary said a celebration of life is planned fron 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Rusty Nail Saloon, 4520 Ringwood Road in Ringwood.

“Dress casually; jeans and Carhartt encouraged,” according to the obituary.

“Blake will be remembered for his caring heart, his beaming smile and the joy he brought to everyone who knew him. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends,” according to his obituary.

Survivors listed include his parents, Christopher and Heather Persons; and his sister, Amelia Persons.