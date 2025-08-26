Northwest Herald

Algonquin garbage rates to increase in September

A 2012 Northwest Herald file photo shows a Groot Industries worker tossing yard waste into a truck in Cary's Foxford Hills subdivision.

FILE - A Groot Industries worker tosses yard waste into a truck. Algonquin customers will see a small increase in rates starting in September. (H. Rick Bamman – hbamman@shawmedia.com)

By Michelle Meyer

Algonquin residents will see a slight increase in their garbage fees or bill starting September.

Residential refuse, recycling and yard waste collection services are provided through a contractual agreement between the village and Groot Industries.

Sticker fees will increase by 9 cents from $3.40 to $3.49. The trash cart program is increasing by 53 cents from $21.27 per month to $21.80 per month. The optional yard waste cart program is increasing from $22.63 per month to $23.20 per month, according to village documents.

The new rates will go into effect Sept. 1. Curbside recycling will remain free.

Sticker rates have increased by 8 cents over the past five years, while rates for the monthly program have steadily increased, according to village documents.

The sticker program provides weekly collection in bag or containers at a maximum of 32 gallons or 50 pounds. A prepaid sticker must be attached to each bag or can. The cart subscription program provides weekly collection of waste placed in a 95-gallon cart for a monthly rate. Any waste outside the cart requires a prepaid sticker attached to each bag or can.

Stickers can be purchased on the Groot website or at the following locations:

  • Ganek Municipal Center, 2200 Harnish Drive
  • Meijer, 400 S. Randall Road
  • Jewel, 103 S. Randall Road
  • Jewel, 1250 W. Main St., West Dundee
  • Algonquin Liquors, 1117 S. Main St.
  • Jewel, 1501 E. Algonquin Road
  • Ziegler’s Ace, 481 N. Randall Road, Lake in the Hills
