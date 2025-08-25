DC Cobb’s in Woodstock closes its doors; other restaurant locations to remain open

The Woodstock DC Cobb's is shown in 2021. The restaurant announced it has closed. seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Woodstock (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

Popular Woodstock restaurant DC Cobb’s in permanently closed its doors Monday because of “financial challenges.”

“We’re thankful for the memories made there and for the community’s support over the years,” a DC Cobb’s Facebook post read.

The Woodstock location, at 226 Main St., has been under separate ownership from the other locations since 2019. Marshall “Danny” and Tracie Weymouth took over the business when friend Dan Hart put it on the market six years ago.

“Despite our best efforts, the financial challenges of the past year have made it impossible to sustain the Woodstock store,” Danny Weymouth said in an email to the Northwest Herald. “We want to say thanks to the Hart Alliance Management Team, who manages all the DC Cobbs including Woodstock. Their dedication in overseeing all daily operations, marketing, and leadership at Woodstock will forever be greatly appreciated.”

The Bull Valley residents have been involved in many businesses in McHenry County, including Benedict’s La Strata and Taste of Benedict’s and More in Crystal Lake and fitness studio Hotworx and smoothie bar Blend in Algonquin.

The other DC Cobb’s locations in East Dundee, McHenry and Huntley are unaffected and will remain open, according to the Facebook post.

The restaurant is known for its specialty wraps, burgers, salads and appetizers, along with its full bar including various beers on draft.