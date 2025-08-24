‘Supplier’ in Crystal Lake man’s fatal fentanyl overdose pleads guilty to drug delivery

The second of three men charged in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Markeeon Neal, 31, of Rockford, pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charge of unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram of fentanyl, a Class 1 felony, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in McHenry County court.

Neal is required to serve half his prison time followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 428 days in prison, the judgment order shows.

Three men – Neal; Jeramee Brown, 23, of Crystal Lake; and Matthew Barfield, 23, of Rockford – were charged in connection with the death of Maximus Herman, 21.

Herman died March 11, 2024, while walking home after he and Brown ingested fentanyl at Brown’s Crystal Lake apartment, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said during Brown’s detention hearing after his arrest last year.

From his apartment, Brown contacted Barfield to purchase drugs; Barfield then contacted Neal who, the prosecutor said, was Barfield’s “supplier.” Neal and Barfield then went to Brown’s apartment and sold him the powdered narcotic, and Barfield told Brown that the powder contained fentanyl and that he should “be careful,” Miller said.

In January, Brown pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison, court records show.

Barfield’s case still is pending. He’s charged with drug-induced homicide and possessing fentanyl and is due in court later this month.