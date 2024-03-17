Crystal Lake man charged with drug induced homicide following fentanyl arrest

A Crystal Lake man charged last week with possession of fentanyl now also faces charges of drug induced homicide.

Jeramee L. Brown, 22, of the 200 block of Elmhurst Road, was arrested March 11 and initially charged with possession and delivery of fentanyl. Those charges were updated March 12 to include the homicide charge, a Class X felony, and delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents, between March 10 and 11, Brown is accused of delivering an amount of fentanyl to Maximus Herman, which he later ingested, causing his death.

Brown was detained awaiting trial.