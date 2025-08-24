Historic Crystal Lake event venue transformed by new owners

Jonathan Tlapek and Erin Jorgenson, new co-owners of the historic Crystal Lake property at 406 W. Woodstock St. with Jorgenson's sister and Tlapek's wife Emma, rebranded the event venue into The Ellery. (Michelle Meyer)

A nearly 100-year-old home nestled in the downtown Crystal Lake area has been reborn once again as new owners transformed the place into an updated wedding and event venue.

The property, located at 406 W. Woodstock St., most recently was known as Hickory Hall under owner and local restaurateur Paul Leech. New co-owners Erin Jorgenson and her sister and brother-in-law Emma and Jonathan Tlapek have updated the event venue and renamed it The Ellery after taking over earlier this year.

What the building previously looked like. (Ryan Rayburn)

Over the course of a few short weeks, The Ellery owners gave the building a makeover by adding white paint to the interiors and exteriors and bringing in a modern interior design style. The historic charm remains with the original vaulted ballroom ceilings and the restoration of some of the original hardwood flooring.

Previously a wedding planner for five years, Jorgenson knew exactly the style she wanted after seeing countless venues. The light, airy and fresh look intends to be a “blank slate” for clients to personalize for their events.

“I didn’t want it to be a copy and paste of other places,” she said.

Built in 1926 as a colonial-style home, its original owners were “prominent horseman” Louis Randall and his wife Mayme, according to the Crystal Lake Historical Society. Over the years, the property was the known as the Randall House and Park Place, and also was an American Legion hall.

The property was sold to American Legion Post 171 in 1946, when the building was used as a community center, then sold to the Crystal Lake Park District in 1998, according to the historical society.

Leech, who owns nearby restaurants The Cottage, Jude’s and The Junction, took over the property from the park district in 2018. However, he sold it earlier this year because Hickory Hall “never really as a business recovered from the COVID shutdown and struggled to gather anymore consistent momentum,” he said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

The Ellery team has ties to the area, with Jorgenson native of Sleepy Hollow and Tlapek from Huntley. Jorgenson’s husband went to District 47’s Bernotas Middle School right next door, she said.

The family teamed up to take on the venue business out of passion for events and hospitality, Jorgenson said. All her life, she remembers her childhood home being an open door and always hosting guests.

The ballroom of newly redesigned event venue The Ellery, located at 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

The Ellery, which successfully hosted its first wedding in July, provides price flexibility for all budgets by allowing clients to choose their own vendors and a “bring-your-own-booze” policy.

Other events are welcomed at The Ellery such as corporate parties, meetings and showers, Jorgenson said.

“We’re happy to bring life back into the place,” she said. “It’s from our family for your family.”