Crystal Lake District 47 is hiring; job fair Tuesday, Wednesday

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 is currently hiring paraprofessionals and substitutes. The district will host a job fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27 at CORE Center, the district’s administrative office, located at 300 Commerce Drive in Crystal Lake.

Paraprofessional positions have a work schedule that mirrors the school schedule with competitive hourly rate, health benefits, paid training, a pension and sick and personal days.

Substitutes are also needed for teachers, paraprofessionals and registered nurses. Those positions have competitive hourly or daily pay rates and flexible schedules, and certified substitutes can earn a pension.

For more about open positions and job requirements, visit the District 47 website at d47.org or see the descriptions below. Interested applicants can apply for a job and be interviewed on-site during the job fair, the district said in a news release.

Parking is available in the main lot.

For questions, call the human resources department at 815-788-5050 or email Director of Human Resources Rob Bohanek at rbohanek@d47.org or Human Resources Coordinator Jake Schnulle at jschnulle@d47.org.