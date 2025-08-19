McHenry County tallies damage from weekend storms; special debris collections planned

Cary Fire Protection District personnel responded to close to 100 calls after storms swept the area Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

McHenry County is looking to collect damage data while municipalities continue brush cleanup efforts from strong thunderstorms that rolled through McHenry County over the weekend, resulting in downed trees and knocked out power for thousands.

Winds likely surpassing 70 mph and hail hit northern Illinois Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly all power in Fox River Grove was out at one point, but the village reported Monday it was at near full restoration.

[ See photos of weekend storm damage ]

Algonquin crews cleared approximately 15 trees from public roadways, with most of the damage happening east of Route 31, according to a village Facebook post.

The McHenry County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents and business owners who sustained damaged from the weekend storms to report it through an online survey by Friday, Aug. 22.

The survey, in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, will help determine whether the county can pursue additional assistance for residents, according to a McHenry County EMA news release.

“It does not guarantee or imply eligibility for financial assistance, aid or funding of any kind,” officials said in the release.

The damage reported must have had happened between Saturday and Tuesday, according to the release. The link to the survey can be found here: Bit.ly/McHenryCountyEMAsurvey.

Towns that got hit the hardest with storm damage are starting to collect debris from residents in a one-time passthrough by public works departments, including Lake in the Hills, Cary, Algonquin and Fox River Grove.

Residents are asked to place tree debris with the cut ends facing the street and stacked neatly on the parkway or curb – not in the street or gutters or blocking sidewalks, hydrants or driveways.

If a contractor or tree service was used, they are responsible for removing the debris they create.

Here are details for brush pick-up from each municipality:

Lake in the Hills

Lake in the Hills has already started collecting storm-related tree debris Tuesday. The village’s public works department will be making one pass through town this week starting that the east side of the village, according to a post on the village’s Facebook page.

Residents are asked to prune, bundle and consolidate debris piles as much as possible.

Lake in the Hills residents can report to the village debris in public areas and get more information by calling the Public Works Department at 847-960-7500.

Cary

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Cary will conduct its pickups from residential parkways.

Regular trash collection agencies can collect bundled branches no longer than 4 feet and no larger than 2 feet in diameter and less than 50 pounds, according to a Cary news release. Twigs, leaves and sticks can be placed in yard waste bags or containers for pickup on normal trash collection days.

Residents can report locations for collection or an area of concern online on the village’s website at caryillinois.com.

Algonquin

Algonquin’s crews will start making their one pass through the community for storm-related brush collection starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

Fox River Grove

Crews will be collecting branches “over the course of the next several weeks,” according to a Fox River Grove news release. In order to be chipped, materials must be between 1.5 and 5 inches in diameter, between 4 to 10 feet in length and contain no stumps or roots.

Residents are also asked to help keep storm drains clear of leaves and other debris to keep the drains working efficiently.

Any parkway trees or limbs that appear to be damaged to the point of possibly falling should be reported for service on the village’s website or by calling the village, according to the release.

Algonquin Township

Algonquin Township residents may also take storm debris to the Algonquin Township Brush Drop-Off Site at 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake during normal township hours through Sept. 1.