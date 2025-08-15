Northwest Herald girls golf preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Jordan Cheng watches her approach shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the McHenry County Junior Amateur Golf Tournament in July 2025 at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jordan Cheng, Marian Central (Photo provided by Marian Central Catholic High School)

Jordan Cheng, Marian Central, so.

Cheng qualified for the Class 1A state tournament as a freshman with an 87 but withdrew to compete with the school’s girls tennis team at sectionals, which took place on the same weekend. Cheng took runner-up at the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament (85) and 10th at the McHenry County Tournament (90).

Maggie Hanson, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Maggie Hanson, Marengo, jr.

Hanson won the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament individual title by seven shots with an 85, beating her runner-up finish as a freshman, as the Indians won their third KRC title in a row. Hanson tied for 12th at the county meet (92) and was sixth at regionals (98). She missed qualifying for the 1A state meet by two shots.

Kinsey Hayes, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Kinsey Hayes, Huntley, jr.

Hayes finished just outside the top three at the McHenry County Meet with a fourth-place finish of 85. She placed 10th at the FVC Tournament (89) and was a Class 2A sectional qualifier after taking 12th at regionals with an 87. She was 10th in the FVC end-of-season points standings.

Grace Mertel, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Grace Mertel, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Mertel placed eighth at the FVC Tournament (87), tied for 12th at the county meet (92) and was sixth in the conference end-of-season-points standings. She helped bring the Wolves to the Class 2A sectional meet as a team by placing 13th individually at regionals with an 88.

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South High School)

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Rud was a part of a dominant Tigers team that won county, FVC and regional titles. Rud took sixth at county (86), ninth at conference (88) and 15th at regionals (88). The Tigers just missed qualifying for the Class 2A state meet as a team, losing the last spot on a fifth-score tiebreaker.