3 shot in Carpentersville

Three people were shot in Carpentersville overnight, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive, which is located just off Helm Road and near Sunny Hill Elementary School.

Police reported in a Facebook post shortly after midnight Thursday that the “the scene is secure” and “there is no ongoing threat to the public.” No other details were released, and there was no immediate information on the condition of those shot.

Algonquin police had put out a traffic alert overnight that Randall Road was shut down between Longmeadow Parkway and Broadsmore Drive. Algonquin police confirmed that the shutdown related to the Carpentersville shooting but did not elaborate on how the two scenes were connected. That intersection is about five miles from where Carpentersville authorities said the shooting took place.

The road has since reopened.

