At Home closing Lake in the Hills store

At Home, 101 Randall Road, Lake in the Hills, is seen Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

At Home, a Texas-based national home decor retailer, will be closing its Lake in the Hills location.

Nationally, the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is planning to close about 30 stores as part of a restructuring.

The company originally announced it would close about 25 locations, and the Lake in the Hills store was not on the original list.

However, it has since been announced that a half dozen more stores, including Lake in the Hills, will close, as well.

A representative for At Home confirmed the store’s closure, but a specific date has not been confirmed.

At Home also is closing stores in Peoria and Crestwood in Illinois. It has stores in Geneva, Aurora, Arlington Heights and Downers Grove in the Chicago area. A Schaumburg location closed May 1.

Lake in the Hills’ At Home store opened in early 2019. The store, 101 Randall Road, was the fifth in the Chicago market and part of the chain’s strategy to expand nationally, company officials said at the time.

At Home is not the first national retailer to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy in recent memory. Ohio-based craft store chain Jo-Ann Fabrics also declared chapter 11 bankruptcy; stores in Algonquin and McHenry were among those the company closed as part of that bankruptcy.