Leader to retire from Leadership Greater McHenry County

Award recipient Marcy Piekos speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon in 2024. Piekos, the longtime director of Leadership Greater McHenry County, announced she will step down next year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Marcy Piekos, the longtime executive director of Leadership Greater McHenry County, is stepping down from her role next year.

Piekos, who graduated from LGMC in 2008, has served as the executive director for 15 years, according to a news release from the organization.

Piekos, who was honored by the Northwest Herald last year with its Women of Distinction award, has “empowered hundreds of alumni through immersive leadership development,” according to the release.

The highlights from Piekos’ tenure include the launch of the College Nonprofit Leadership Intern Program, which “thrived for five years and provided transformative early-career experiences,” according to the release.

The LGMC Youth Program also began under Piekos’ leadership and is entering its ninth year. The organization’s core program, which enrolls 32 McHenry County leaders each year, has more than 650 alumni, according to the release.

Piekos also enriched the curriculum that her friend and mentor Frannie Glosson started. Many nonprofits in the area benefit from Piekos’ and Glosson’s Leadership and Learning Academy.

“The Academy offers sessions in strategic planning, board development, and effective communication, to profit and nonprofit organizations‚” according to Piekos’ LGMC biography.

Before being the executive director at LGMC, Piekos worked for 33 years at United Airlines, 17 of which she spent on leadership and educational programming for crews with a focus on safety.

Piekos went through the LGMC program herself while serving on the Woodstock School District 200 board.

“After 15 years of leading, learning, and loving this remarkable community, I reflect on my upcoming retirement with profound gratitude. It has been my privilege to serve alongside passionate changemakers, honor meaningful milestones, and help shape a legacy rooted in the collective wisdom of the LGMC community. As I turn the page to the next chapter, my heart remains closely tied to LGMC’s continued growth. I look forward to delivering the Core Program through graduation and staying engaged as an active alum for years to come. And in this red-hot minute I am complete,” Piekos said in the release.

The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary last fall, and in April it was announced that LGMC was moving into the Old Courthouse on the historic Woodstock Square.

Piekos will formally retire early next year and she will support the incoming LGMC classes through graduation. The LGMC board will start searching for Piekos’ successor this month.