National Night Out: Lake in the Hills relocates and other plans for annual events this week

McHenry Police Department police car squishy toys wait to be handed out during a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Petersen Park in McHenry. This year's event featured officers from the McHenry County Sheriff's Department, McHenry County Conservation District, and the McHenry and Johnsburg Police Departments, along with firefighters, public works officials, games, face-painting, K-9 and motorcycle demonstrations, food and family fun. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is moving its National Night Out cookout and celebration this year to a new date, time and location.

The department’s annual cookout that aims to bring the community together and stand against crime will be 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

Hot dogs, chips, soda and water will be provided. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand at 6 p.m. for a K-9 demonstration, and attendees can help paint a squad car with handprints, according to a news release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Also featured will be a touch-a-truck event with police, fire, SWAT, public works and specialty equipment from Lake in the Hills’ waste disposal provider Flood Brothers. Activities for children will be provided by the Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Department and the Algonquin Area Public Library. Options & Advocacy also will be providing sensory-inclusive activities, according to the release.

McHenry County Conservation District Police Patrick Donahue rides “Mo” as he has some fun while performing in the motorcycle demonstration during a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Petersen Park in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Police Chief Matt Mannino told the Village Board Thursday evening that Tuesday is a more typical day for National Night Out celebrations and having the event at Village Hall will provide more space for the attendees.

Village Hall is right next door to the new police station, which broke ground in April 2024. Mannino said construction is on pace for the new station to be move-in ready by the end of the year.

The police department had its National Night Out cookout on a Saturday last year, and Lake in the Hills officials have said in the past that the village held it on Saturdays so attendees didn’t have to worry about evening hours.

Lake in the Hills is one of many McHenry County police agencies having its National Night Out celebrations in early August: