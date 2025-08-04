National Night Out: Lake in the Hills relocates and other plans for annual events this week

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is moving its National Night Out cookout and celebration this year to a new date, time and location.
The department’s annual cookout that aims to bring the community together and stand against crime will be 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.
Hot dogs, chips, soda and water will be provided. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand at 6 p.m. for a K-9 demonstration, and attendees can help paint a squad car with handprints, according to a news release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.
Also featured will be a touch-a-truck event with police, fire, SWAT, public works and specialty equipment from Lake in the Hills’ waste disposal provider Flood Brothers. Activities for children will be provided by the Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Department and the Algonquin Area Public Library. Options & Advocacy also will be providing sensory-inclusive activities, according to the release.
Police Chief Matt Mannino told the Village Board Thursday evening that Tuesday is a more typical day for National Night Out celebrations and having the event at Village Hall will provide more space for the attendees.
Village Hall is right next door to the new police station, which broke ground in April 2024. Mannino said construction is on pace for the new station to be move-in ready by the end of the year.
The police department had its National Night Out cookout on a Saturday last year, and Lake in the Hills officials have said in the past that the village held it on Saturdays so attendees didn’t have to worry about evening hours.
Lake in the Hills is one of many McHenry County police agencies having its National Night Out celebrations in early August:
- The McHenry Police Department’s National Night Out will take place at Petersen Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, with a K-9 demo, motorcycle demo and possible LifeNet appearance, according to a McHenry Police Department Facebook post. The city of McHenry, McHenry Township Fire Protection District, Johnsburg police, Lakemoor police, the McHenry County Conservation District and the sheriff’s office are planning to be there, according to the post.
- Algonquin‘s National Night Out will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Old Town Main Street, with the Algonquin Police Department, fire trucks and demos from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and public works trucks, according to a Facebook event from the village of Algonquin.
- Cary’s National Night Out will be Aug. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Other features include a LifeNet helicopter, police station tours and drone presentation.
- Crystal Lake will host its National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 downtown, with a DJ from Rock This Town entertainment, a face-painter and a balloon artist sponsored by Farmers Market+ At The Dole, T-shirts, representatives from various departments and the opportunity to have your handprint painted on a squad car, according to a Crystal Lake police Facebook post.
- Huntley’s National Night Out will be Aug. 5 and start with a police-vs.-fire softball game at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Sun City. A gathering will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Huntley Square, featuring chances to “play family-friendly games” with police officers and interact with police and fire vehicles, according to the village website. Motown, R&B and soul band the Blooze Brothers will be performing the Concert on the Square starting at 7 p.m. that evening.
- Woodstock’s National Night Out will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Woodstock Water Works, offering swimming, exploring police and fire vehicles, and meeting first responders, according to the city’s Facebook page.