National Night Out events start Saturday in McHenry County

FILE - Crystal Lake's National Night Out event in 2022 included food trucks, live music, first responder vehicles, and a dunk tank. (Aaron Dorman)

Meet local officers, enjoy family-friendly activities and promote community ties at National Night Out events taking place in the coming days in the McHenry County area.

6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Old Town, Main Street and Plaza, Algonquin. Includes live police dog demo, activities with the Algonquin Police Department, giveaways, treats and music from HiFi Superstar at 7:30 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Meet with your neighbors and local emergency responders at this annual event hosted by Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee police departments, as well as the village of Carpentersville and Dundee Township Park District.

The Cary Police Department and the Cary Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will host the 2024 National Night Out event starting at 6:30 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks sendoff at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Cary Municipal Center, 755 Georgetown Drive.

Residents have the opportunity to meet their local first responders and see a display of emergency vehicle, public works trucks and a LifeNet helicopter. Also offered will be tours of the police department, a police drone presentation, a dunk tank with a chance to dunk the deputy chief, games, inflatables, a free raffle for a new bicycle and more.

Food trucks and carts with fare to purchase will be available in the Kaper Park parking lot, located directly south of the police department on Georgetown Drive.

The Crystal Lake Police Department hosts National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, downtown.

Meet local officers, enjoy fun activities for all ages and strengthen community ties. Highlights include a face painter and balloon artist sponsored by Farmers Market+ at the Dole; touch a truck with the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Lake Park District and McHenry County College; a dunk tank sponsored by Ed’s Rental & Sales Inc.; music and entertainment; handprints on a squad car; a T-shirt giveaway while supplies last, courtesy of Eby Graphics and Ultra Strobe; a K-9 demonstration with Zeus; and giveaways from local businesses and organizations.

3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. In partnership with Fox Lake Farmers Market vendors, see a variety of police, fire and public works vehicles, with games and activities for kids.

The Harvard Police Department-hosted event takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Harvard Moose Lodge, 22500 Route 173, a free event featuring food, activities and more.

Huntley’s National Night Out observance starts with a softball game between police and fire department personnel at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Veterans Memorial Field in Del Webb.

An evening gathering takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Town Square, where residents can meet officers, firefighters and neighbors and enjoy a night of family-friendly fun. See district vehicles and equipment, and stick around for the Concert in the Park featuring Hi Infidelity.

As part of the National Night Out campaign, the Huntley Police Department encourages all residents to turn on outside lights and asks them to go outside and meet their neighbors.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department will hold its biggest National Night Out community cookout to date from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road.

This free community event will include hot dogs, chips, soda and water. Lake in the Hills police officers, public works personnel, parks and recreation employees, village officials, firefighters and more community partners will be in attendance.

A live K-9 unit demonstration from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will be at 11:30 a.m., the Chicago Highlanders Pipes and Drums band will perform at noon, and the LifeNet Air Medical helicopter will land at 12:45 p.m. Activities for children will be hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and Algonquin Area Public Library, with sensory-inclusive activities from Options and Advocacy.

The event also will feature touch-a-truck with various types of police, fire, SWAT, public works and specialty equipment from Flood Brothers, and the police department will host its second annual “Name a Plow” voting contest.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Conservation District Police and the police departments of McHenry and Johnsburg will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m Aug. 6 at Petersen Park in McHenry.

The event includes games, face-painting, K-9 and motorcycle demonstrations, food and family fun.

5 to 7 p.m. at Village Hall Park, 3125 Barreville Road. Meet officers, enjoy offerings from food trucks Sandie Dogs & Kona Ice, and more.

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations for a family night out.

The city will host its event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Woodstock Water Works, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. All attendees will receive free entry to the pool, food and music. Outside of the pool will be a display of city vehicles, emergency vehicles and more. This event is put on by the Woodstock Police Department and is “intended to build positive community relationships with the fine citizens of Woodstock,” the department said.