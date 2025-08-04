‘Interested in life’: Woman of Distinction Melissa Cooney is lawyer, mentor, traveler, philanthropist

Award recipient Melissa Cooney speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized ten women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

For Melissa Cooney, life is about learning – from her work at a university that opened the door to multiple degrees, to her love of travel and her dedication to helping the next generation with scholarship and mentorship support in the community.

“She has definitely embraced being a lifelong learner,” said Amy Hernon, executive director for The Community Foundation of McHenry County. Cooney and her family have deep roots with the nonprofit organization and remain active today.

Cooney is the among 10 honorees of the 2025 Women of Distinction Awards. Bestowed by the Northwest Herald, the recognition highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Cooney grew up in what she calls the “city” part of Woodstock, living on the same block as both of her grandparents. She remembers how as a child, she’d visit their houses, dropping in for a meal, some fresh-baked bread or homemade doughnuts.

Her parents and grandparents were noted founding members of local organizations and groups. From an early age, she saw the importance of civic life and supporting the community. One of those supports was for The Community Foundation of McHenry County. Her mother, Karlen Cooney, helped establish a family fund, her brother served as an executive director for the organization and Cooney herself established a scholarship that supports a young person, active with community service, continuing their education. Hernon said Cooney’s scholarship is yet another example of how she sees the fundamental importance to education.

“She’s dedicated to our community and with her support, wants everyone to be lifelong learners,” Hernon said. “She seeks the power in knowledge.”

Hernon said Cooney was a founding member of the Women In Philanthropy Committee, formed by The Community Foundation of McHenry County to help women take a more active role when it comes to philanthropy.

“I think her impact is far beyond what any of us will ever know,” Hernon said.

Jessica Rizza, director of philanthropy for The Community Foundation of McHenry County, met Cooney when she served as a mentor for the Education 2 Empowerment scholarship and mentorship program through McHenry County College. Rizza said she saw how Cooney’s mentorship had a great impact.

Cooney’s own path to education is an example that studies aren’t necessarily linear. After graduating from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Cooney started college but things weren’t going as planned. She decided to find a job and landed a role working in the romance languages department office at Kent State University, supporting faculty teaching Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

After some time working at the school, she learned she was eligible to take classes and seized on the opportunity to work on her bachelor’s degree, taking an 8 a.m. class before work, fitting in a class at lunch and attending evening classes too. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she decided to continue her studies and obtained her master’s degree.

“I always say I was interested in life,” Cooney said.

She was in her 40s when she decided to leave Kent State and enroll in law school back in Illinois. Her father, Judge James Cooney, encouraged her to consider law school. She enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Illinois Law School. Her father died before she completed her law studies.

After law school, she returned to Woodstock and joined the firm Zukowski Rogers Flood & McArdle in McHenry County, working in divorce law estate planning. She made time to serve the community outside of work. In the legal field, she served as president of the McHenry County Bar Association and provided pro bono legal work for various nonprofits.

Today, Cooney remains active serving on the board of directors for the Land Conservancy of McHenry County and the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Board of Directors.

In addition to her community work, she finds great joy in traveling and has said yes to trips with family and friends to far-off lands, taking in the time to learn and enjoy the beauty of the world and different cultures.

“I think that travel, it changes you,” Cooney said. “It changes the way you view the news. It changes the way you view the world.”

In recent years Cooney has enjoyed trips to New Zealand, mainland China, Morocco and across Europe. She travels on tours and with friends and family. She said Paris is among her favorite cities.

“I always want to go to Paris,” she added. “I like to travel as much as I can.”