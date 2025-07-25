Lake in the Hills police to allow officers to carry personal weapons on duty

The Lake in the Hills Police Department, 1115 Crystal Lake Road, in Lake in the Hills, on Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Lake in the Hills will allow police officers to use their personal weapons while on duty in lieu of one issued by the police department.

Officers had asked about the potential use of their own firearms on duty, Lake in the Hills Police Chief Matt Mannino said, explaining that officers have different hand sizes, abilities and comfort levels with different weapons.

Some of the potential benefits of allowing personal weapons include “more effective responses in high-stress situations” and accuracy and safety improvements with a weapon that works with officers’ strengths and preferences rather than the one-size-fits-all model, according to village documents. Lake in the Hills also could save money on procuring and maintaining new firearms, according to documents.

Mannino said it’s not uncommon for departments to permit officers to have personal weapons on duty and said Lake in the Hills allowing it is a good move.

Lake in the Hills Police Chief Matt Mannino speaks at a Lake in the Hills Village Board meeting July 24, 2025.

Illinois State Police allows its officers to have a personally owned firearm as a secondary weapon, although it has to meet specific criteria, according to the ISP’s firearm directive.

On Thursday, the Lake in the Hills Village Board unanimously passed an agreement on the use of personal firearms with the police department’s union, Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 90, although some on the board had questions about the proposal before the vote.

Mannino confirmed to the board that officers wanting to use their personal weapon would have to fill out a form, which will go to the department’s armorer. The armorer will review all of the weapon’s specifications and determine whether it’s approved for department use, the chief said.

There are model, caliber and other stipulations, Mannino said, and the weapons have to be periodically inspected.

According to village documents, Lake in the Hills isn’t going to reimburse or give stipends to the officers who use their personal weapons, and the police department still is required to provide weapons to officers who don’t choose to use their personal ones under its collective bargaining agreement with the police union.

Officers who choose to use their personal firearms also have to acknowledge that the police department isn’t responsible for their damage or loss.

“Officers must acknowledge in writing that the department shall not be liable for any damage to or loss of a personally owned firearm. Officers shall hold the department harmless for any claims arising out of the use or malfunction of a personally owned firearm,” according to the agreement.

The agreement also stipulates, however, that Lake in the Hills can revoke the use of personal firearms at any time.