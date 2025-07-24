Algonquin’s Cucina Bella celebrates 20 years of serving up Italian family recipes

For the past two decades, Cucina Bella has been bringing a piece of Italy to downtown Algonquin and celebrating its 20th birthday Thursday.

Owner Tony Colatorti opened the downtown Algonquin Italian restaurant on July 24, 2005. He originally operated the Luke’s Italian Beef locations in the area before he decided to open a full-service restaurant.

“I’ve always loved Algonquin,” he said. “So when I saw the corner store had gone out of business and closed up, I peeked in the window and I saw the brick, and I was like, ‘All right, this is it.’”

To celebrate the 20-year milestone, Cucina Bella, at 220 S. Main St., will offer specials and discounts all week, Colatorti said.

You drive past downtown on the Route 31 Algonquin bypass, hook a left at the light back into downtown and a few blocks later you're there. There was parking available on the street right in front of Cucina Bella, and the weather was nice, so we decided to enjoy the outdoor seating.

Many of the menu items come from family recipes. Colatorti is a first-generation American who is endlessly inspired by his mother’s and grandmother’s cooking from Bari, Italy.

One of Colatorti’s favorite items is the Suprema sauce, which was created by mistake. He and his team were making Alfredo sauce when some marinara was dumped into the batch accidentally. Now, the Suprema is one of the restaurant’s best sellers, Colatorti said.

“I think it’s the best sauce. It’s like a pink. Not a vodka, but the blend on it is just amazing,” he said. “Lots of people try to duplicate it. Without the exact marinara ratio, it’s hard to do.”

Over the years, not much has changed at the restaurant except for an expansion of the space and an added outdoor patio. Cucina Bella has developed a strong, loyal customer base, with people coming from all over the surrounding areas, some as far as Arlington Heights and Naperville, Colatorti said.

The lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic were a challenge, but not the biggest one the restaurant has faced in 20 years. Strong support from customers got them through, but Colatorti found The Great Recession in 2008 to be much more difficult.

“I think with COVID, customers didn’t want to see business close down, so they were very supportive,” he said. “We opened up in 2005, and in 2007 we started seeing a slowdown. By 2008, it was like the bottom fell out.”

Colatorti also owns Bella’s Wood Fire Pizza, which opened in 2023 across the street from Cucina Bella in downtown Algonquin. Another Cucina Bella location opened in 2024 in Galena. Colatorti may open another restaurant in Galena in the future, but right now he’s happy with what’s on his plate.

In the future, Colatorti hopes to pass down the restaurant to his children, if they want to take it over.

“Hopefully, it can stay and be a staple in Algonquin for as long as possible,” he said.