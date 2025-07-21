Special team: Baseball program in Algonquin gives kids with disabilities chance to get in the game

Algonquin Area Youth Organization Twisters baseball player Michael Swift swings the bat with assistance by Ryan O’Reilly during the team's first game on July 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Natalie Heller)

The Algonquin Area Youth Organization’s Twisters baseball team of children with disabilities officially started Sunday, and after one game, organizers are determined for the group to grow.

“We know after just one time it’s going to expand and we’re not going to let this stop,” AAYO Commissioner Dustin Covarrubias said.

The Twisters team consists of 15 kids from grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Natalie Heller, AAYO’s registration director and a special education teacher at District 300’s Hampshire Middle School, started putting the group together about two years ago.

Algonquin Area Youth Organization Twisters baseball player Braylee running the bases with her mom during the team's first game on July 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Natalie Heller)

Other sports organizations cater to children in special education in the area, but the Twisters differ because it is absolutely free to the families, Covarrubias said.

“We wanted to do something for kids that would not have an opportunity, and make it no cost and worry-free for the parents,” he said.

The Twisters kicked off their season with their first game on Sunday at Kelliher Park in Algonquin. For this season, the children play against each other for four weeks every Sunday, Heller said.

“We had parents coming out on the field, helping and participating,” she said. “Everyone was just having a great time.”

AAYO held a “signing day” for the Twister players on July 1 where each child signed a “contract,” Heller said. They were even welcomed with personalized jerseys made by Covarrubias’ wife Jackie.

To help during the games, older kids on other baseball and football teams called “buddies” volunteer to help mentor the Twisters players. The main focus is for the kids to simply have fun and get further connected in the community, Covarrubias said.

“Giving the opportunity is just so important,” he said. “It just warms your heart.”

AAYO organizers are already looking to the future of the Twisters. Covarrubias, who is also the principal at District U-46’s Willard Elementary School in South Elgin, said the team will play at the all-turf fields at the newly renovated Presidential Park in Algonquin next year.

They hope to expand in the future in team size and season length, and to recruit volunteers and sponsorship support as they grow.

Heller said she would love to have two teams playing against each other, while Covarrubias hopes the community will come out to watch and support the team.

“Really, my dream has come true by this just forming,” Heller said. “It can only get better.”

Families can keep an eye on when to register for next year’s team on the AAYO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AAYOSports.