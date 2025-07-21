Firefighters, hazmat team called to Crystal Lake business

A call Monday to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department for smoke inside a business was later upgraded to a hazardous materials incident, according to a release from the department.

Firefighters were called at about 1:17 p.m. to 420 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, for an inside smoke investigation, according to the release. When crews arrived on the scene an evacuation was in progress and the call was upgraded to a working structure fire.

The address is in a manufacturing area.

A piece of equipment inside the manufacturing business was identified as the source of the fire and due to the type of materials within the machine a hazmat response was required, according to the release.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which was isolated to one machine, according to the release.

One Crystal Lake firefighter was later evaluated at a hospital for smoke inhalation precautions. Mutual aid was provided by the Nunda Rural McHenry Township, Huntley and Algonquin/Lake in the Hills fire districts.