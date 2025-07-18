2 teens injured in e-scooter crash in Lake in the Hills

A 17-year-old Lake in the Hills girl and an 19-year-old male from Carpentersville were injured – one severely – in an incident involving stand-up electric scooters Thursday evening, officials said.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Emergency crews were called at about 6:30 p.m. to Hilltop Drive in Lake in the Hills, according to a department release.

The 17-year-old lost control of the e-scooter and fell, resulting in severe injuries, the release said. Attempting to avoid her crash, the male also lost control, resulting in minor injuries. Both were transported to Huntley Northwestern Hospital, according to the release.

The village of Lake in the Hills updated its rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and “personal transportation Devices” in June. The new rules also create fines, ranging from $100 to $750, for violations.

More information is available on the Lake in the Hills village website.