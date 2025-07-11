Firefighters save Hebron church after steeple cross catches fire: ‘Could have been a tinderbox’

The metal shell is what remains of a lighted cross at the top of the steeple of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hebron, which caught fire from a likely lightning strike late on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The burned cross is shown the following morning. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Milazzo)

The pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hebron praised first responders who battled a blaze late Thursday that apparently began when lightning hit an electric cross atop the steeple.

The fire sent flames into the sky that could be seen for miles, and the Rev. Debbie Kelly said the ability of firefighters to keep the building standing – while working in pounding rain and thunder – “that’s the amazing part.”

A firefighter works from atop a ladder in pouring rain and storms at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hebron the night of July 10, 2025., after a lighted cross atop the church was believed to have been struck by lightning. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Milazzo)

“That cross was literally blazing. ... That could have been a tinderbox,” Kelly said early Friday. “We are so grateful to the firefighters.”

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded along with several other area departments.

The structure, built in the 1890s, didn’t escape damage altogether. The extent is yet to be determined, but there is water damage inside and no utilities available.

Elizabeth Milazzo lives nearby and said her husband saw flames shooting from the church and ran outside to warn others.

Kelly said the congregation had already planned to worship at its outdoor pavilion this Sunday, as it did regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that too has been called into question.

A cross at the top of a steeple at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hebron caught fire from a likely lightning strike late on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Milazzo)

“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but we never know what’s going to happen,” Kelly said. “But God is good.”