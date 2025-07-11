Cary house fire may have started from lightning during storms that pummeled area

A fire at a Cary home on July 10, 2025 was thought to have been caused by a lightning strike. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A Cary home was uninhabitable following a fire late Thursday that may have started from a lightning strike.

First responders found heavy fire from coming from rear and side of the two-story home when they arrived to the 500 block of Surrey Ridge Drive at shortly after 10 p.m.

Despite heavy downpours and active thunderstorm conditions, firefighters brought the fire under control by approximately 10:30 p.m. Three occupants were home at the time and were able to escape unharmed prior to the arrival of first responders. Searches confirmed that no one remained inside the residence.

Heavy damage to the upper floor and attic left the home uninhabitable, and an investigation into the cause continues, though a lightning strike was believed to be the cause.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on July 10, 2025, that may have started by a lightning strike. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

The blaze was among others reported following two rounds of storms that passed through the McHenry County area Thursday evening,

An earlier system caused a series of trees to fall on road and power lines in the Marengo area, and what was to be the first night of Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest was canceled and early arrivers evacuated.

Another round of scattered storms is expected Friday, mainly between 3 and 11 p.m. that could bring damaging winds, lightning strikes, torrential rainfall and flash flooding, particularly in areas already rain-soaked.