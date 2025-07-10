Dozens of dogs rescued from Wauconda home; owner charged with animal cruelty

This mother and litter of puppies was among three found in a hoarding home Wednesday in Wauconda. (Photo provided by Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue)

A total of 52 dogs were removed from a Wauconda home on Wednesday in what one rescuer called the worst hoarding situation she’d ever seen.

Wauconda residents have organized a fundraiser and supply drive to help care for the animals, said Maria Weisbruch, executive director of the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.

The dogs’ owner, Carol Reith, was charged with a single misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in Lake County, according to a news release Thursday from the Wauconda Police Department.

According to the release, police were called to the home for a report that dozens of dogs – possibly 50 to 60 – were living in unsanitary, overcrowded conditions with no air conditioning and with evidence of inbreeding.

Investigating officers said they could smell urine from outside the home and saw feces in the driveway. Authorities said Reith claimed to have only four dogs but eventually allowed officers limited access to the the home. Those officers, however, were “forced to retreat due to overwhelming odors of urine and bleach,” according to the release.

The Wauconda Fire Department was called to the scene to assess the air quality, but no hazardous readings were found.

The resident signed consent forms allowing a search of the home and to relinquish custody of the dogs, according to the release.

One of the dogs rescued on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from a hoarding home in Wauconda. The adult dogs should be available to adopt in a few weeks, and the puppies once they reach 8 weeks of age. (Photo provided by Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue)

“It was a hoarding situation,” Sgt. Heather Cognac said, adding multiple litters of puppies were discovered that were “within a couple of weeks old.”

Mundelein-based Reach Rescue assisted with removing the dogs from the home, said co-director Amanda Dziekanski. She believes the dogs are mixes of Chihuahuas, miniature pinschers and rat terriers.

“In my 13 years of doing this, this is the worst hoarding house I have been in,” Dziekanski said. She did not see water bowls, but did see dog food out on top of feces- and urine-saturated floors. There were at least “three litters of tiny babies,” she said.

The four dogs her rescue took in this week will need antibiotics for infections and respiratory illnesses, as well as neutering or spaying, Dziekanski said.

At least one of the puppies did not survive, added Alyssa Zommick of Plainfield-based Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue.

“It was a third the size of its litter-mates,” Zommick said.

That rescue took 16 dogs, including a litter of puppies and its mother. Most of the adults are in the 12- to 18-pound range, and the puppies are two- to four- weeks old, Zommick said. She believes more of the female dogs may be pregnant too.

A total of 52 dogs were removed on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from a Wauconda home. The homeowner has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

All of the dogs rescued will be available for adoption – the adults in a few weeks and the puppies once they reach at least eight weeks, Zommick said.

The home was red-tagged by code enforcement, preventing anyone from living there until repairs are made. A referral was made to the Lake County Health Department crisis response team “to help [the resident] with whatever she needs,” Cognac said.

Contributions of cash and supplies for the dog’s care will be collected Tuesday at the Wauconda Cruise Night Registration Tent and on Thursday, July 24, at the Wauconda Farmers’ Market. In addition to financial donations, supplies requested include: